Winter is coming—line up your Wellesley snow plowing service today

SPONSORED CONTENT: Winter will be here soon, so it’s time to sign up for snow plow services. The companies below would be happy to have you as a client, but let them know today, before their schedules fill up. Those driveways and walks won’t get down to pavement all on their own after a snowstorm. Don’t wait til the last minute to make a plan. Your back will thank you.

Fajardo Landscaping

Email: fajardolandscapinginc67@gmail.com
Phone: (978)897-0810

Lighthouse Landscape 

Wellesley Square, snowstorm
Ready for this? Emotionally, neither are we. But we’ve got our snow-clearing service lined up. If you don’t, now’s the time to make a plan.

Don’t see your snow removal business included here? Contact us at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com for information on inclusion.

