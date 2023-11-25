It’s Red Kettle time in Wellesley—you can help by ringing the bell, donating, or both!

It’s that time of year—2023 Red Kettle Campaign! The Wellesley Kiwanis Club will host the Salvation Army Red Kettle in front of Roche Bros. through Dec. 24. Volunteer bell ringers are needed to support this community effort. Sign up here.

The Wellesley Red Kettle is a critical source of funding for those experiencing medical, housing, food and other needs. Red Kettle donations are used to ensure that Wellesley families and individuals in need have the help they require throughout the coming months. In the last ten years Kettle receipts have been nearly $25,000 each year, an amazing total. Bell ringers have come from many corners—citizens young and old, town employees, Wellesley High Key Clubbers, members of the Wellesley Municipal Light Plant. One and all are welcome!

Look for The Swellesley Report to be there on Friday, Dec. 15.

If you have a question, please contact Beth Sullivan Woods at bsullivan@eas-planning.com.