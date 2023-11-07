Come work in Wellesley—the town needs dispatcher, coaches, and more

A good place to work is hard to find. If you’re looking for employment in a beautiful suburb close to Boston, consider Wellesley.

The Town of Wellesley is seeking candidates for over 20 part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. The town is currently seeking school crossing guards; an E-911 dispatcher; a community social worker, and more.

The Wellesley public schools system has a job board separate from the public schools listings, which currently describes 40 part-time and full-time positions across multiple departments. Openings in the school department include positions for behavior technicians; an elementary school music teacher; a dozen athletic coaches for ice hockey, gymnastics; and more.

Both job listing boards are updated frequently, so if you don’t immediately see a position that meshes with your skill set, check back soon.

The Town of Wellesley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Prospective employees will receive consideration without discrimination because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, disability, veteran status or sexual orientation.