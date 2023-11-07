Get your Wellesley Thanksgiving dinner delivered by Feast & Fettle

SPONSORED POST: This Thanksgiving, skip the lines for frozen birds and last-minute cranberries. Leave the cooking to top-rated meal-delivery service Feast & Fettle—and maybe donate a holiday meal or two while you’re at it.

Awarded “Best Meal-Delivery Service” by Boston Magazine for the second year running, F&F has made a name for itself among its devoted member base for providing fresh, locally-prepared, seasonal options that hit home. Aside from Greater Boston, this Rhode Island-based company serves most of New England. So if the holiday brings you to a neighboring state, be sure to check your travel zip to see if their in-house delivery team will do a drop-off for you anyway.

Because you won’t want to miss out on this Thanksgiving Menu. Entrées include classics like Herb Turkey Breast with Gravy, Brown Sugar-Glazed Ham, and a Pumpkin Gnocchi Bake. You’ll also spot must-have sides—like Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Acorn Squash with Maple Sea Salt Butter, and Herb Sourdough Stuffing—plus an array of inordinately delicious-sounding pies (there’s streusel, there’s Bourbon…go see).

To share some of that tastiness with those in need, scroll all the way down to the bottom of the menu to find individual meal donations. Anything you give will be distributed to Boston’s Pine Street Inn, where folks experiencing houselessness can enjoy a hearty holiday meal of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, and roasted carrots.

Get $10 off your order with code SWELLESLEY. Just be sure to place your order by 4pm, November 18, to get your feast delivered on Nov. 22. Click here for the full menu.