Learn how MBTA Communities law requiring multifamily zoning near train stations will affect Wellesley

The Town of Wellesley and the League of Women Voters will host a public forum on the MBTA communities legislation on Thursday, November 30, 7pm, at the Wellesley Free Library.

Wellesley is currently readying a proposal to adopt compliant zoning districts by the end of 2024. At the forum, the town’s Executive Director Meghan Jop and Planning Director Eric Arbeene will share the draft plan, answer questions, and solicit comments from the community.

Wellesley is designated as a “commuter rail community” due to its train stations in Wellesley Square, Wellesley Hills and Wellesley Farms.

The state’s MBTA Communities law, which went into effect in 2021, requires relaxed multifamily zoning near train and other commuter stations. The law is intended to help the state address its housing shortage, though doesn’t specifically address affordable housing.

Where will these multifamily zones be located? What changes will we need to make to Wellesley’s current zoning?

A proposal for amending the town’s zoning bylaw will likely appear before annual Town Meeting in spring 2024.

Additional sponsors of this forum include: Building a Better Wellesley, Sustainable Wellesley, World of Wellesley, the Charles River Regional Chamber, and others.