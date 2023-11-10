Obituary: Shirley Marryat Marden

Shirley Marryat Marden of Wellesley and Brewster, MA, passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the age of 96.

Born May 8, 1927 in Somerville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Mona Morash Marryat and the late Albert Marryat, both originally from Nova Scotia, Canada. Raised in Somerville, Massachusetts, Shirley graduated with honors from Somerville High School and Katharine Gibbs.

While at her first job with the Atwell Company, Shirley met her future husband, Keith, staying connected until Keith returned from his U.S. Navy service. In 1959, Shirley and Keith moved to Wellesley to raise their family. Shirley found great satisfaction in supporting Keith with his family business, Captain Marden’s Seafood. She was an active member of the Wellesley community volunteering for many groups in town. Shirley was especially fond of her membership in the House and Garden Club, Gains Investment Club, Wellesley Country Club and Eastward Ho! She had a wide circle of friends and a passion for entertaining. She loved to look at the ocean from her home in Brewster but nothing made her happier than when she was surrounded by family and friends. Everyone that knew and loved “HoHo” also knew all about her beloved grandchildren, as well as her pride and love for her own children.

Shirley leaves her husband of 70 years, Keith; son Kim (Valerie) of Dover; daughter, Nancy (Peter) of Dover; grandchildren, Devon, Hillary and Ryan Goodall, all of Boston, Roy Marden and Caroline Marden of Boston, Andrew Marden and Emma Marden of Dover; brother, Earl Marryat (Bonnie) of Barnstable; and nephews, Richard Marden, Alan and Glenn Marryat.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 15th, at 2 pm at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Church for the music ministry. For online guestbook, visit George F. Doherty & Sons of Wellesley (781 235 4100).

