The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Scenes from Wellesley-Needham High School football game on Thanksgiving Day

by Leave a Comment

Both Wellesley High School and Needham High School football fans turned out in huge numbers for the annual Thanksgiving Day game, which saw the Raiders hang tough but fall short vs. the talented Rockets team by a 21-7 score.

The big story for 10-2 Needham was the performance of running back Tate Hoffmeister, who ran for 235 yards on just 15 carries, and scored his first of 3 touchdowns just before the end of the first quarter. Fellow running back Aidan Williams kept the pressure on the Raiders defense, too, with 70-plus rushing yards.

The Rockets’ defense also came up big, no more so than when it stuffed the Raiders on the goal line in the second quarter to end a 15-play drive.

A confident Needham team seemed to toy a bit with Wellesley in the third quarter after scoring its second touchdown and going for a 2-point conversion (failed). It followed that by attempting an onside kick, which also didn’t pan out, and wound up re-kicking after a penalty.

Wellesley quarterback Max Poirier connected for a 23-yard touchdown pass to Robby Broggi in the third to narrow the score to 13-7, but Needham almost immediately snuffed out the Raiders’ momentum with a long kickoff return. A missed field goal by the Rockets kept Wellesley in it though.

Needham persevered in the fourth quarter, and scored again on a Hoffmeister run. This time, the 2-point conversion worked, and Needham hung on for a 21-7 final that gave them their first victory in the long-running series since 2018.

Wellesley Needham football
Senior Jordan St. Louis carries the ball for Wellesley

 

Needham running back Tate Hoffmeister (#25) had the Wellesley defense off balance much of the day
Needham running back Tate Hoffmeister (#25) had the Wellesley defense off balance much of the day

 

Raiders quarterback Bobby Shanahan finds reciever Robby Broggi
Raiders quarterback Bobby Shanahan finds reciever Robby Broggi

 

Wellesley Needham football
Needham won the Centennial Trophy for the first time since 2018

 

Wellesley Needham football

Wellesley Needham football
Hope no one ruined their appetite for Thanksgiving dinner

 

Wellesley Needham football
Merch was going for 20% off

 

Wellesley Needham football Wellesley Needham football

Wellesley Needham football
The Pep Band did its part

Wellesley Needham football

Wellesley football Coach Jesse Davis
Wellesley football Coach Jesse Davis barks out instructions to the defense

 

Standing room only at Wellesley-Needham football game
Standing room only

 

Wellesley Needham football pile Wellesley Needham football pile

wellesley needham football cheer
Raiders Cheer Squad

 

halftime talk wellesley needham football
Halftime talk for the Raiders

 

wellesley needham football
The game outside the game next to the bleachers

 

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
YMCA Needham