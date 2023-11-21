The Swellesley Report

Wellesley seniors treated to Thanksgiving dinner by firefighters & friends

Seniors got some special treatment this past Saturday at Wellesley Country Club, where firefighters, Select Board members, and Council on Aging staff served Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 120 people attended the event organized by Wellesley Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Corda. The program included remarks by resident John Schuler, Fire Department Lt. Paul Delaney, and other community leaders.

Photos courtesy of the Council on Aging, and Wellesley resident Mary Bowers.

 

Thanksgiving dinner for Wellesley seniors
Wellesley Interim Fire Chief David Soar with (seated) residents Josephine Decristofaro and Mary Bowers, and Council on Aging Health & Social Services Administrator Kate Burnham.

Thanksgiving dinner for Wellesley seniors

Wellesley residents Margaret Robinson and Herlda Senhouse
Wellesley residents Margaret Robinson and Herlda Senhouse

 

Wellesley firefighters who served Thanksgiving dinner to seniors

Wellesley Fire Department’s Lt. Jim Claflin, Interim Chief David Soar, Deputy Chief Matt Corda, and Lt. Paul Delaney.

