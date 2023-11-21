Wellesley seniors treated to Thanksgiving dinner by firefighters & friends

Seniors got some special treatment this past Saturday at Wellesley Country Club, where firefighters, Select Board members, and Council on Aging staff served Thanksgiving dinner.

More than 120 people attended the event organized by Wellesley Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Corda. The program included remarks by resident John Schuler, Fire Department Lt. Paul Delaney, and other community leaders.

Photos courtesy of the Council on Aging, and Wellesley resident Mary Bowers.

More: What’s open and closed at Thanksgiving time in Wellesley

Subscribe to get our free weekday email newsletter