Credit card skimmers found on Roche Bros. self checkouts in Wellesley

Roche Bros. has issued a warning that credit card skimmers were found on self-checkout machines at its Wellesley sore and 4 other locations.

Skimmers are illegal devices, sometimes in the form of a fake keypad or card reader attachment, that grab data from credit or debit card magnetic strips that can then be sold on the black market.

Roche Bros. says that skimmers were also found at Sudbury Farms in Sudbury and Needham, Brothers Marketplace in Weston, and Roche Bros. in Natick. An employee first sniffed out the issue at the Sudbury store, where 2 skimmers were found. Upon further investigation at other stores, more skimmers were found and removed.

Mansfield-based Roche Bros. has contacted law enforcement over the incident. We reached out to the Wellesley Police Department for more details, and will update this post if we get any.