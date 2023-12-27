Credit card skimmers found on Roche Bros. self checkouts in Wellesley

Roche Bros. has issued a warning that credit card skimmers were found on self-checkout machines at its Wellesley sore and 4 other locations.
Skimmers are illegal devices, sometimes in the form of a fake keypad or card reader attachment, that grab data from credit or debit card magnetic strips that can then be sold on the black market.
Roche Bros. says that skimmers were also found at Sudbury Farms in Sudbury and Needham, Brothers Marketplace in Weston, and Roche Bros. in Natick. An employee first sniffed out the issue at the Sudbury store, where 2 skimmers were found. Upon further investigation at other stores, more skimmers were found and removed.
Mansfield-based Roche Bros. has contacted law enforcement over the incident. We reached out to the Wellesley Police Department for more details, and will update this post if we get any.
“Some customers who have shopped at any of these 5 locations on the self-checkouts only on or before Dec. 24, may have been impacted. At this time there has been no confirmation that any customer data has been compromised,” Roche Bros. said in a statement. It would be worth checking your card accounts for any unusual activity.
We couldn’t find many references to skimming devices in the Swellesley archives, though there was an incident involving an ATM at Citizen’s Bank in Linden Square back in 2011.
Leave a Reply