Linden Square Holiday Stroll delivered family fun, seasonal good cheer & shopping

The annual Linden Square Holiday Stroll drew a big crowd at the seasonal event that combined shopping, carolers, character visits, hot chocolate and donut bites, glitter tattoos, and more as everyone got into the holiday spirit. Celebrities like Bluey, and Elsa from Frozen, posed for pictures with excited kids, while shoppers checked a few more items off their list at nearby retail shops.

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
A crafts and coloring table was set up for the kids.

We’re big fans of The Courtyard area, which seems to become more visited and beloved by the year. During the holiday season, Federal Realty pulls out all the stops with a giant Christmas tree, a menorah (new this year), and lights galore. Seating is left out in all but the most inclement weather, drawing the lunch crowd or friends meeting for coffee. Running, walking, and cycling groups have discovered the spot as a good place to meet after their exertions. We’ve observed this central spot getting heavy use right through the winter months.

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
Elsa from Frozen poses with her fans (or are they her sisters?).

 

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
Volunteers collected non-perishables for the Wellesley Food Pantry. Please donate this holiday season if you can, and help your neighbors. The Pantry has a wish list, and also takes monetary donations.

 

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
Volunteers for Cradles to Crayons ran a Coat Drive. Donate now to the non-profit’s goal to end clothing insecurity, among other initiatives.

 

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
For those not in the know, Bluey is a 6 year-old Blue Heeler puppy. The Disney character is characterized by her abundance of energy, imagination and curiosity about the world. She’s a very good girl.

 

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
The Wellesley High School Keynote Singers and Rice Street Singers never miss a chance to belt out carols and wintry-themed songs at the Holiday Stroll. Pictured here in front of Roche Bros.

 

Linden Square Holiday Stroll 2023
Carolers in the Courtyard.

There’s still plenty of time for holiday shopping—don’t forget to shop local now in Wonderful Wellesley.

