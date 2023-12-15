Linden Square Holiday Stroll delivered family fun, seasonal good cheer & shopping

The annual Linden Square Holiday Stroll drew a big crowd at the seasonal event that combined shopping, carolers, character visits, hot chocolate and donut bites, glitter tattoos, and more as everyone got into the holiday spirit. Celebrities like Bluey, and Elsa from Frozen, posed for pictures with excited kids, while shoppers checked a few more items off their list at nearby retail shops.

We’re big fans of The Courtyard area, which seems to become more visited and beloved by the year. During the holiday season, Federal Realty pulls out all the stops with a giant Christmas tree, a menorah (new this year), and lights galore. Seating is left out in all but the most inclement weather, drawing the lunch crowd or friends meeting for coffee. Running, walking, and cycling groups have discovered the spot as a good place to meet after their exertions. We’ve observed this central spot getting heavy use right through the winter months.

There’s still plenty of time for holiday shopping—don’t forget to shop local now in Wonderful Wellesley.