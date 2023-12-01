Here’s 1 new use for shuttered Wellesley Boston Sports Club

While former Boston Sports Club members in Wellesley wonder what will become of the Babson-owned property now that it has closed (Babson’s not saying yet), the Massachusetts Police Training Council has found 1 short-term uses for it: Police training.

A public safety memo has been issued to the Babson community that the Massachusetts Police Training Council, in coordination with Babson College Public Safety and the Wellesley and Needham Police Departments, will be conducting police training at 140 Great Plain Ave. on Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 8 from 8am – 4pm. There will be numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles, fire apparatus, and EMS vehicles in that area.

The public is being asked to lease avoid this area during the dates and times listed.

Any concerns should be directed to publicsafety@babson.edu

Thanks to a Swellesley reader for the tip: Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com