Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza announces run for re-election

Dear Neighbor,

Thank you for your support in my role as a member of the Select Board. I am running for re-election on March 5, 2024, and I would deeply appreciate your vote. As a member of the Select Board, I use my strategic perspective, Wharton MBA, and experience in town government to broaden discussions, make connections, and increase transparency. Most importantly, I use my voice to address challenges and advocate for residents. I believe that better decisions come from listening to all voices and building consensus. It is my honor to serve the residents of Wellesley because I want Wellesley to be a great place for people who live here today, and for those who choose to make Wellesley their home in the future.

For over 18 years, I have served Wellesley in a variety of ways: Select Board, Library Trustee, Town Meeting Member, League of Women Voters Vice President, social action leadership at Temple Beth Elohim (receiving the Tzedek Champion Award for work in racial/housing justice), Schofield PTO, Scouting, and advocate for attainable housing for seniors, young families, and the town’s workforce. I have led strategic planning efforts, created fiscally responsible budgets, worked across town departments, secured funding for capital projects at the Library and the Wellesley Housing Authority, endorsed school initiatives, and fought for the mental health needs of our residents. I am a problem solver and a “do-er.”

I got involved in town politics in 2006, to preserve our two branch libraries, co-chairing a successful fundraising campaign that re-opened the doors of these precious town resources. Today, the branch libraries have been reimagined as a children’s learning space and a cozy reading room—their futures secure. My crowning achievement was the creation of the Fells Branch Heroes Garden, with native plants, musical sculptures, and friendly story spots for families.

My family has lived in Wellesley for almost thirty years. During that time, I witnessed housing becoming an increasing issue for our town. We have seen our small-house inventory vanish, housing prices skyrocket, a decline in the number of resident town employees, and the exodus of our seniors to Needham and Natick. The resulting decline in school enrollment, aging population, and struggling retail businesses impacts Wellesley’s future. Real problems need real solutions. By co-founding Building a Better Wellesley to be the positive voice for thoughtful housing development, I took on addressing these challenges for our residents. My first accomplishment as a member of the Select Board was the passage of an Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw with the support of 90% of Town Meeting, something I was told couldn’t be done. In my second term, I am committed to addressing the housing needs in our community through proactive planning and action, not by responding to private interests. I believe that we need to build consensus on how housing can best ensure our vision for Wellesley’s future.

Beyond town government, I have sought to increase community engagement in discussions by introducing programs that better connect residents to their town officials, educating the community on significant issues, and leading the creation of the LWVW’s online Election Guide.

Our town should be a place where everyone is welcome, built on trust and the ability to listen to all voices. I would like to continue to use my financial expertise, collaborative leadership style and passion for problem solving on the Select Board. Please feel free to reach out to me at amslanza@gmail.com. I ask for your vote on March 5.

Sincerely,

Ann-Mara Lanza

18 Oakland St.