Wellesley business buzz: LaserAway bringing a bit of Beverly Hills to Linden Square; Investment firm opens Portsmouth HQ; Attorney Shanahan enters ‘Circle of Excellence’

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

LaserAway bringing a bit of Beverly Hills to Linden Square

Sorry kids, it’s not a laser tag venue.

LaserAway, which runs a Beverly Hills-based network of laser hair removal and skin care shops across the country, plans to open a location soon in Wellesley’s Linden Square (next to Kenzie & Hope).

LasserAway offers the works, from botox to dermal fillers and from tattoo removal to coolsculpting.

The business, which launched in 2006, already has Massachusetts locations in Somerville and the Fenway.

Investment firm opens Portsmouth HQ

Wellesley Asset Management has opened an office in Portsmouth, NH that will serve as its principal facility headquartering the firm’s executive, portfolio management and trading teams. The convertible bond advisory firm’s client service, relationship management, and operations teams will continue their presence in Massachusetts.

Attorney Shanahan enters ‘Circle of Excellence’

Wellesley’s Sara Jane Shanahan, managing partner for Boston law firm Sherin and Lodgen LLP, has been inducted into the 2023 Top Women of Law Circle of Excellence by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Each year, the Circle of Excellence recognizes five women attorneys previously honored with the Top Women of Law award, but whose continuing achievements merit additional tribute.

Shanahan and fellow awardees were honored at a reception on Nov. 1 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

Shanahan joined Sherin and Lodgen as a litigation partner in 2008 and became the firm’s first female managing partner in 2021.

The Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly newspaper reports decisions issued by all the state and federal courts in Massachusetts, as well as changes to court rules, verdict and settlement reports, bar-discipline notices, and all other news vital to attorneys in the commonwealth.