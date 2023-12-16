Wellesley invites residents to adopt fire hydrants

The Wellesley Department of Public Works and Fire Department are asking residents to volunteer to adopt a nearby fire hydrant and shovel it out during snowstorms to ensure public safety access to it.

There are more than 1,400 hydrants in town.

To adopt a hydrant, visit the interactive map, find a hydrant near your residence, click to adopt it (hydrants showing as green are already taken), and enter your info.

Wellesley town departments are welcome to advertise on The Swellesley Report to reach our fantastic audience