Wellesley invites residents to adopt fire hydrants

The Wellesley Department of Public Works and Fire Department are asking residents to volunteer to adopt a nearby fire hydrant and shovel it out during snowstorms to ensure public safety access to it.

There are more than 1,400 hydrants in town.

To adopt a hydrant, visit the interactive map, find a hydrant near your residence, click to adopt it (hydrants showing as green are already taken), and enter your info.

