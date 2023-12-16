Wellesley, Mass., residential real estate sales, Nov. 13-22, 2023

The Swellesley Report

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Macfadyen, Alexander L & Fine, Alexandra HYildirim, Omer O7 Bacon St11/22/2023$1,365,000
Shen, Jia & Zhang, JialiBrown, Cynthia F15 Cedar St11/22/2023$1,500,000
29 Hundreds Circle Nt & Connolly, Sarah TMagidson, Paul D & Magidson, Lisa S29 Hundreds Cir11/15/2023$9,500,000
Aery 3rd, Arthur G & Aery, JennaOi Terence R Est & Oi, Curran30 Overbrook Dr11/20/2023$1,405,000
Hellwig-Rondeau, Laura & Rondeau, Denis AJoycelyn C Austen Ft & Austen, Joycelyn C34 Bradford Rd11/17/2023$2,200,000
Madhavan, Manoj & Madhavan, EshaEileen J Buckham Lt & Buckham, James W34 Upwey Rd11/15/2023$1,950,000
Melnik, Jennie K & Melnik, Jared LMartin C Moore-Ede Ft & Moore-Ede, Martin C110 Hundreds Rd11/13/2023$3,487,500

