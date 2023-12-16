Wellesley, Mass., residential real estate sales, Nov. 13-22, 2023

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Macfadyen, Alexander L & Fine, Alexandra H
|Yildirim, Omer O
|7 Bacon St
|11/22/2023
|$1,365,000
|Shen, Jia & Zhang, Jiali
|Brown, Cynthia F
|15 Cedar St
|11/22/2023
|$1,500,000
|29 Hundreds Circle Nt & Connolly, Sarah T
|Magidson, Paul D & Magidson, Lisa S
|29 Hundreds Cir
|11/15/2023
|$9,500,000
|Aery 3rd, Arthur G & Aery, Jenna
|Oi Terence R Est & Oi, Curran
|30 Overbrook Dr
|11/20/2023
|$1,405,000
|Hellwig-Rondeau, Laura & Rondeau, Denis A
|Joycelyn C Austen Ft & Austen, Joycelyn C
|34 Bradford Rd
|11/17/2023
|$2,200,000
|Madhavan, Manoj & Madhavan, Esha
|Eileen J Buckham Lt & Buckham, James W
|34 Upwey Rd
|11/15/2023
|$1,950,000
|Melnik, Jennie K & Melnik, Jared L
|Martin C Moore-Ede Ft & Moore-Ede, Martin C
|110 Hundreds Rd
|11/13/2023
|$3,487,500
