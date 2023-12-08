Wellesley mourns passing of Cuong Nguyen (“Tony the Tailor”)

Cuong Nguyen, known locally as “Tony the Tailor” since opening his Wellesley shop in the 1980s, has passed away peacefully at the age of 70.

Nguyen, of Randolph, died on Nov. 18, and a private service has been held.

He is survived by his wife, Bay Le, and 4 children.

Nguyen immigrated to the United States from South Vietnam in 1975, having been a tailor, and then a paratrooper in the military before arriving here.

He worked for a tailoring business in downtown Wellesley before going out on his own some 40 years ago in Lower Falls, adopting the name “Tony the Taylor.”

His shop operates at 21 Washington St., as a family business.

According to his son, Chien, Nguyen was an expert tailor (“He was very quick”), and that was his favorite part about running his business, which also offers dry cleaning. “He very much enjoyed his work and making people happy,” Chien said.

Outside of work, Nguyen liked to dine out and travel, but mainly relished spending time with his family.

