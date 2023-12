The Wellesley Raiders boys basketball team has gotten off to a slow start at 1-3, but have plenty of time to rebound. Here are photos from Wellesley High’s recent home game vs. Needham High, which the undefeated Rockets took by a 64-46 score. The teams meet again on Jan. 26 in Needham.

Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these photos.

