Wellesley Police investigating death of 70-year-old found near college walking path

The Wellesley Police Department on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 27, responded to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive 70-year-old person in a slightly wooded area next to a Wellesley College walking path near Rte. 135. The caller who reported the incident via 9-1-1 performed CPR on the victim, as did first responders, but the person could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

Wellesley Police , state police, and Wellesley College police are investigating the incident. “This type of investigation occurs whenever there is an untimely death and is a normal procedure,” according to Wellesley Police, who said the deceased person is not believed to have any connection to the college.

The person’s identity was not released.

