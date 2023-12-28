The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Nov. 27-Dec.1, 2023

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Brumm, Joshua T & Brumm, TisshaSpoon, Alan G & Spoon, Terri L11 Ledgeways12/1/2023$5,050,000
Dou, Zhi & Chen, RuhuiMary F Kean RET1997 & Kean, Mary F19 Harris Ave11/30/2023$1,168,000
Sieczkiewicz, Gregory J & Sieczkiewicz, Kara PBlechman, Richard N & Blechman, Celine T22 Oakridge Rd11/30/2023$3,850,000
Cody, Andrew & Richards, StephanieEdwards, Niloo M & Edwards, Maureen P47 Audubon Rd12/1/2023$2,410,000
Liang, Fang-Yu & Chin, Yen-PoMotta, Joseph R65 Grove St Lot 14711/27/2023$1,330,000
Bayman, Alan A & Bayman, Luisa MMountzoures, Louis W & Mountzoures, Jean C93 Parker Rd11/30/2023$1,520,000
Margalit, Nathan & Margalit, Pearl-AnnePalladino, Deborah A & Olbrys, Michael S98 Parker Rd12/1/2023$1,550,000
Haylon, Scott P & Kovoor, Lisa TMarsh, Robert W & Marsh, Evelyn106 Bristol Rd11/27/2023$2,800,000
Howe, Lisa DElizabeth R Mcclintock T & Mcclintock, Elizabeth R619 Washington St Lot A11/30/2023$1,600,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

