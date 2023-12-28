Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Nov. 27-Dec.1, 2023

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Brumm, Joshua T & Brumm, Tissha
|Spoon, Alan G & Spoon, Terri L
|11 Ledgeways
|12/1/2023
|$5,050,000
|Dou, Zhi & Chen, Ruhui
|Mary F Kean RET1997 & Kean, Mary F
|19 Harris Ave
|11/30/2023
|$1,168,000
|Sieczkiewicz, Gregory J & Sieczkiewicz, Kara P
|Blechman, Richard N & Blechman, Celine T
|22 Oakridge Rd
|11/30/2023
|$3,850,000
|Cody, Andrew & Richards, Stephanie
|Edwards, Niloo M & Edwards, Maureen P
|47 Audubon Rd
|12/1/2023
|$2,410,000
|Liang, Fang-Yu & Chin, Yen-Po
|Motta, Joseph R
|65 Grove St Lot 147
|11/27/2023
|$1,330,000
|Bayman, Alan A & Bayman, Luisa M
|Mountzoures, Louis W & Mountzoures, Jean C
|93 Parker Rd
|11/30/2023
|$1,520,000
|Margalit, Nathan & Margalit, Pearl-Anne
|Palladino, Deborah A & Olbrys, Michael S
|98 Parker Rd
|12/1/2023
|$1,550,000
|Haylon, Scott P & Kovoor, Lisa T
|Marsh, Robert W & Marsh, Evelyn
|106 Bristol Rd
|11/27/2023
|$2,800,000
|Howe, Lisa D
|Elizabeth R Mcclintock T & Mcclintock, Elizabeth R
|619 Washington St Lot A
|11/30/2023
|$1,600,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
