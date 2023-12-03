Wellesley residential property sales for the week of Nov. 5, 2023

A quiet week on the Wellesley residential property sales front…
|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Berseneva, Ekaterina
|Swedenburg, Eric & Swedenburg, Charlotte
|11 Oak St Lot 35
|11/7/2023
|$725,000
|Zhang, Ping
|Sewall, Richard C & Sewall, Judith N
|82 Beechwood Rd
|11/7/2023
|$1,450,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
