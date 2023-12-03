The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for the week of Nov. 5, 2023

A quiet week on the Wellesley residential property sales front…

 

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Berseneva, EkaterinaSwedenburg, Eric & Swedenburg, Charlotte11 Oak St Lot 3511/7/2023$725,000
Zhang, PingSewall, Richard C & Sewall, Judith N82 Beechwood Rd11/7/2023$1,450,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

