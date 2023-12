The Wellesley Town Band, led by Director Henry Platt performed its winter concert on Dec. 17 at the Wellesley High School Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium.

The concert featured light classics, holiday and winter favorites, show tunes, movie music, and stirring marches.

Next up is the annual spring concert on April 7, 3-4pm at Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St.

