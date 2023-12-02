Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Dec. 4, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Dec. 4, 2023:
Planning Board (Dec. 4, 6:30pm, online)
192-194 Worcester Street/150 Cedar Street Condo Project Update; Large house reviews; Zoning Board of Appeal cases; Annual Town Meeting articles; Operating budget
Design Review Board (Dec. 6, 6:30pm, online)
Sign permits for Bank of America, Atrius Health, The Cottage
Select Board (Dec. 5, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.)
Tax classification public hearing and vote; Boston Marathon invitational entry awards; Town Meeting discussion; 489 Worcester St. condo project update
Advisory Committee (Dec. 6, 6:30pm, Wellesley Police Station at 485 Washington St.)
Council on Aging, Recreation Department briefings
Board of Health (Dec. 7, 9:30am, online)
Director’s report, nurse’s report
Wetlands Protection Committee (Dec. 7, 6:30pm, online)
489 Worcester St. condo project plan
See info on all upcoming town government meetings.
