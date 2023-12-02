Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Dec. 4, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Dec. 4, 2023:

Planning Board (Dec. 4, 6:30pm, online)

192-194 Worcester Street/150 Cedar Street Condo Project Update; Large house reviews; Zoning Board of Appeal cases; Annual Town Meeting articles; Operating budget

Design Review Board (Dec. 6, 6:30pm, online)

Sign permits for Bank of America, Atrius Health, The Cottage

Select Board (Dec. 5, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.)

Tax classification public hearing and vote; Boston Marathon invitational entry awards; Town Meeting discussion; 489 Worcester St. condo project update

Advisory Committee (Dec. 6, 6:30pm, Wellesley Police Station at 485 Washington St.)

Council on Aging, Recreation Department briefings

Board of Health (Dec. 7, 9:30am, online)

Director’s report, nurse’s report

Wetlands Protection Committee (Dec. 7, 6:30pm, online)

489 Worcester St. condo project plan

