Boston Calling reveals 2024 line-up featuring Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion & more

Boston Calling has announced its line-up of 50-plus performers for its annual Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard University Athletic Complex, with a ticket presale for general admission, VIP, and Platinum starting on Jan. 11.

The three-day event line-up for May 24-26 features performers from a range of genres, including pop singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, indie rockers The Killers, rapper and force of nature Megan Thee Stallion, and country/bluegrass/folk singer Tyler Childers.

Boston Calling attracts national and international acts, plus sets a stage aside for locals, including Bad Rabbits, Beach Weather, and Senseless Optimism. It’s fun to catch rising stars on accessible stages during the event, which typically features 4 stages, at least 2 of which are going at any 1 time.

More details on food and drink partners will be released later on.

We always seek out Wellesley angles, such as rapper Cam Meekins performing in 2022 and Couch in 2023.

If you know if any Wellesley angles from this year’s event, please let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

More local festivals, such as In Between Days, FreshGrass Festival, and the Levitate Music & Arts Festival will be rolling out their line-ups in the days and weeks ahead. The Green River Festival, June 21-23 in Greenfield, will have Cake, Joy Oladokun, and Fleet Foxes, among others, and Solid Sound in North Adams features Wilco, Jason Isbell, Horsegirl, and more on June 28-30.

