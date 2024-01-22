The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Getting ready for ‘Mean Girls’ at Wellesley High

by Leave a Comment

The cast & crew for  Wellesley High School Drama Society is heavy into rehearsals for February’s four productions of “Mean Girls (High School Version). Here’s a sneak peek:

Mean Girls WHS
Photos by Abby Duffy

Mean Girls WHS Mean Girls WHS Mean Girls WHS Mean Girls WHS Mean Girls WHS Mean Girls WHS

Performances will be on Feb. 1 at 4:30pm, Feb. 2 at 7 pm, and Feb. 3 at 2:30 and 7 pm.

Tickets are available online via the Wellesley Public Schools WebTrac system. The shows may sell out in advance, but remaining tickets will be available to purchase at the door:  $10 students, seniors, and veterans; $20 for the general public. Tickets at the door can only be purchased with cash or check (no credit card or Venmo).

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
FA Boxing, Wellesley