Getting ready for ‘Mean Girls’ at Wellesley High

The cast & crew for Wellesley High School Drama Society is heavy into rehearsals for February’s four productions of “Mean Girls (High School Version). Here’s a sneak peek:

Performances will be on Feb. 1 at 4:30pm, Feb. 2 at 7 pm, and Feb. 3 at 2:30 and 7 pm.

Tickets are available online via the Wellesley Public Schools WebTrac system. The shows may sell out in advance, but remaining tickets will be available to purchase at the door: $10 students, seniors, and veterans; $20 for the general public. Tickets at the door can only be purchased with cash or check (no credit card or Venmo).