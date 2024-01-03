The Swellesley Report

The Wellesley New Year’s Eve throw-down we weren’t invited to

After a day of too much screen time and not enough movement, we decided to take a quick late-afternoon walk across the Waban Arches, which spans an offshoot of the Charles River. We already knew that the area is a popular spot for walkers, bird watchers, and graffiti artists. What we didn’t know is that it appears the Arches were the site of an explosive New Year’s Eve party.

First we came across a fire extinguisher lodged in a tree. Curious.

Waban Arches, Wellesley
How this fire extinguisher became lodged in the crook of a tree, far out of reach from the Waban Arches, should the need arise, is a mystery to us. Lucky toss?

Next we came across an empty bottle of Rolling Rock rolling around, as well as a bunch of beer cans.

Waban Arches, Wellesley
It’s not like we haven’t come across empties before on the 145-year old stone bridge located behind Nehoiden Golf Course. Such untidiness appears from time to time in the area where you can hear route 16 traffic, but still feel like you’re miles away.

Next, the true excitement. A couple empty boxes of Sailor’s Delight fireworks told a tale of “fiery red and gold palms, silver crackles and strobes, chrysanthemums, and pearls” that fill up the heavens, according to the online description. All that for only $35/box.

We didn’t need to look up a product description for the Rolling Rock or the fire extinguisher, having had previous experience with both. (Not at the same time.)

Waban Arches

 

Waban Arches, Charles River, Wellesley
Presumably the fireworks were launched off the Arches so as to see the display reflected in the water. 2020 picture from our kayak paddle in the area.

We didn’t dare explore further to discover what might be found under the Arches. Sometimes common sense must prevail when walking in a lonely area as dusk approaches. I would have lit a Sailor’s Delight to guide my way (what could have gone wrong there?), but somebody didn’t leave any delight for others.

Waban arches, Sudbury aqueduc
Waban Arches, 2020 picture.

Happy New Year, Wellesley.

If you’re interested in hiking the Waban Arches and Sudbury Aqueduct area, here’s our post about the spot. The Arches are on the National Register of Historic Places.

