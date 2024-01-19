Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Indoor Track & Field’s Nick Nicolazzo

Athlete of the Week: Nick Nicolazzo, Wellesley High School senior

Sport: Jumper and captain on boys indoor track & field team

When & how you got involved in this sport: Spring of sophomore year just trying to stay in shape for basketball.

What you love most about this sport: The community is my favorite part. Everyone is super supportive in every event.

Pre-meet ritual: Pre meet I always eat honey sticks and listen to music.

Top goal for this season: My main goal this season is to the break the school record in the high jump, which is 6′ 5″.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: I really like this year’s team. We have a lot of talent and I’m excited to see how we continue to grow over the rest of indoor and into the outdoor season.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I’m very proud of my 6′ 3″ PR I got in high jump 2 weeks ago along with my 42′ 8″ PR in the triple jump, which was 2 feet longer than my previous PR.

An inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: I hadn’t gotten a personal best in high jump since the same meet last year. So I spent that entire year working on my craft and never giving up despite my many opportunities to get a personal best.

Interests outside of your sport: Outside of school I play saxophone and like hanging out with friends.

Other sports that you play, if any: The only sport I play in school is track, but outside of school I play football and basketball for fun.

Coach Larry Corda’s take: Nick has worked extremely hard at perfecting his jumping skills. He’s already reached 6’ 3” in high jump, a new PR this indoor season. His leadership and positive attitude has rubbed off onto his teammates. I’ve watched him develop as an athlete and a leader these past years. He is a valuable captain and member of our indoor track team.