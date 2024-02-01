Wellesley business buzz: CycleBar closing

CycleBar Wellesley, which boasts on its LinkedIn page as being the first indoor cycling studio on the east coast as of its 2005 opening, has announced it is closing on Valentine’s Day.

The business has shared the “bittersweet news” on social media, thanking its instructors and riders.

In winding down, CycleBar says it has emailed members detailing info on billing and credits.

CycleBar Wellesley has been good over the years at marshaling its forces to support various charitable causes and health organizations from the New England Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

When we typed in 02482 into the location finder on the CycleBar website, Maynard appeared as the next closest studio. Locally, Beacon Hill Athletic Clubs is among the Wellesley gyms that offer cycling classes.

For those who frequent Naples, Fla., during the winter here, you can find a sweet CycleBar in Naples (say “hey” to my friend Mark).

Bring beauty into your life with original art

SPONSORED CONTENT: Page Waterman Gallery in Wellesley Square is having a huge art sale. Get 50% off all fine art on display in the gallery. The sale ends Saturday, Feb. 3.

EVENT: 50% off art sale

LOCATION: Page Waterman Gallery, 592A Washington Street, Wellesley MA 02482

(behind Berkshire Hathaway)

DATES: now through Saturday, Feb. 3

Know of businesses opening, closing, expanding or shrinking in Wellesley? Let us know: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com