Wellesley can now get fired up: Open burning allowed until May 1 with permit

It’s open burning season in the state, and Wellesley residents can apply online with the Fire Department if you’ve got the room and desire. We’re sure more than few of you have yards littered with branches from endless storms, though whether anything will be dry enough to burn anytime soon could be an issue.

Open burn seasons runs from Jan. 15-May 1.

Once you’re issued a permit for the season you still need to call the fire department on the day of your burn to find out if weather conditions will make it safe. Once your burn is over, complete the “Report Daly Burning” application.

Permits expire at the end of each burning season.

