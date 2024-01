We’ve created a page featuring profiles of those from Wellesley who are taking part in the 2024 Boston Marathon on April 15 for a charity as well as those who are participating for a Wellesley charity.

Fill out this form if you’d like us to include your bio and a link to your fundraising page on our site.

We’re also very happy to hear from anyone taking part in the race in any way if you’ve got a great story to tell: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com