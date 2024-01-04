Wellesley Public Schools mourns loss of Larry Pellegrini

Wellesley Public Schools shared the sad news this week that Loreto “Larry” Pellegrini, longtime Hunnewell Elementary School and Wellesley High School custodian, passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 63 after a recent illness.

The Watertown resident, a 26-year National Guard member, worked at Wellesley Public Schools for nearly 4 decades.

“Larry loved his Hunnewell family and took great pride in knowing our students, families, and teachers,” said Hunnewell principal Ellen Quirk in a statement shared by Wellesley Public Schools. “In addition to taking care of the building, Larry took care of us. He played four square with our first graders, he carried cakes for the Fun Fair cake walk, he made sure our sidewalks were ice free, and he worked the lunches alongside Ms. Beckwith to make sure we got in and out of our cafegymatorium as efficiently as possible. Larry loved to participate in our Halloween parade and our staff vs. grade 5 kickball game. He welcomed every new kindergarten class and he loved getting the call to replace a paper towel roll in a classroom.”

We’re sure our Hunnewell grads made some extra work for Mr. Pellegrini and his colleagues along the way.

A celebration of life and service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, in Watertown. See complete obituary.

If you’d like us to run a complete obituary of your loved one on Swellesley, please send to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com