Wellesley snow scenes

Here are some snow scenes from Wellesley following 2024 winter storm #1 on Jan. 7.

As usual, winter weather keeps local first responders busy: The Wellesley Police Department shared these call totals from the storm: Wires down (5); Wires and trees down with road closures (3); Wires and trees down with no road closures (1); Disabled motor vehicles (3); Motor vehicle crashes (3).

Feel free to pass along any great shots: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport)

Thanks to Ceren Bayulgen for sharing these photos: