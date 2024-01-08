The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley snow scenes

by Leave a Comment

Here are some snow scenes from Wellesley following 2024 winter storm #1 on Jan. 7.

As usual, winter weather keeps local first responders busy: The Wellesley Police Department shared these call totals from the storm: Wires down (5); Wires and trees down with road closures (3); Wires and trees down with no road closures (1); Disabled motor vehicles (3); Motor vehicle crashes (3).

Feel free to pass along any great shots: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

 

Pond Road snow
Pond Road

 

Brook path trail snow
The Brook Path

 

library icicles
Library icicles

 

snow fenway house
47 more days until Spring Training…

 

snow wreath
A big wreath gets even more decorative thanks to the snow

 

snow shoveler
Still shoveling

 

town hall snow winter
Town Hall

 

snowy house
Winter postcard

 

Hunnewell Elementary School playground snow
Hunnewell Elementary School playground

 

Thanks to Ceren Bayulgen for sharing these photos:

winter at Babson & Wellesley Ave

 

winter at Babson & Wellesley Ave

winter at Babson & Wellesley Ave

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
FA Boxing, Wellesley