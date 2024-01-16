Wellesley sports: Hometown curlers strike gold; High School Track & Field wins 1, loses 1 vs. Natick

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:

Hometown curlers strike gold

Congrats to Wellesley sisters Julia Pekowitz (Wellesley College first year) 18 and Alexa Pekowitz (Wellesley High junior), who along with their two teammates Addison Neill (Natick) and Megan Stopera (Briarcliffe Manor, NY) won the gold medal at the U18 Girls Curling National Championships held at Rock Creek Curling Club in Lafayette, Colo. this past weekend.

The team, from the Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland, posted a 6-2 victory in the finals.

The team is coached by Keith Dropkin and the sisters’ dad, Bill Pekowitz.

The Pekowitz sisters scored silver medals at the U18 and U21 national championships last year.

High School Track & Field wins 1, loses 1 vs. Natick

The Wellesley High Raiders Track & Field team competed vs. Natick High on Jan. 4 at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center in Boston.

The girls’ team won in a close meet by a 53-47 score, and the team now stands at 4-0 for the season.

The boys’ team narrow fell by a 51-49 score, and the team record now stands at 1-3.

Photos courtesy of Darren Bovie.





