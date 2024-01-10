Wellesley symphony orchestra concert to feature rising talents

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will present a free concert on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 8pm, at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St., to showcase the talents of six musicians who participated in the Michael H. Welles Wellesley Symphony Young Soloist Competition.

Claire Lee, Lillian Mages, Jiu Moon, Hayden Ren, Dhiren Sivapala, and Jake Winneg will perform music of Samuel Barber, Sergei Prokofiev and Pablo de Sarasate for violin, Antonín Dvořák and Edward Elgar for cello and Gabriel Pierné for bassoon.

No tickets are required! This concert is free and will promote the Wellesley Food Pantry through Music for Food. Monetary donations will be gratefully received.

More about the Young Soloist Competition

The Michael H. Welles Wellesley Symphony Young Soloist Competition is held annually to provide young musicians a financial prize and the opportunity to play at the WSO’s March family concert. This season’s winner, pianist Adalia Wen, will perform the first movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, op. 37, with the Wellesley Symphony on Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3pm, at MassBay Community College.