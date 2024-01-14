Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 15, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 15, 2024:

Recreation Commission (Jan. 16, 6pm, online)

Zero emission vehicle first fleet policy briefing; Morses Pond Project update; Pickleball study update

Select Board (Jan. 16, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

Discuss and Vote Request from Proponents for Development Agreement regarding 200 Pond Road Zoning Request; Annual Town Meeting Preparation; Discuss and Vote Flag Policy

Trails Committee (Jan. 16. 7pm, Warren Building, 90 Washington St.)

Projects/Tasks (Centennial Reservation trail problems); Trails Status (Recent storm trail blockages and damage); Walks and Events (Decide on Spring trail walks)

Advisory Committee (Jan. 17, 6:30pm, online)

Select Board; Board of Health

Community Preservation Committee (Jan. 17, 7:30pm, online)

Presentation/Discussion/Vote of Morses Pond Bathhouse and Beachfront Project; Discussion of North 40 Conservation Restriction; Discussion of Wellesley History Center Project

Board of Health (Jan. 18, 9:30am, online)

Director Report; Nurse Supervisor Report

Council on Aging (Jan. 18, 4pm)

Details to come

Natural Resources Commission (Jan. 18, 7pm)

Details to come

