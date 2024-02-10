Gushing over new Wellesley condo complex

In case you happened by the new Terrazza Wellesley condo complex on Linden Street this week and saw water gushing onto the street, here’s what that was all about.

According to the Wellesley Department of Public Works, which was on hand along with Wellesley Police, a pressure test was being performed on the fire suppression system. Once they were done with the test they had to flush the system. The Water Department was there just to witness the test.

Terrazza, which was aiming for a Spring 2023 opening for its “suburban oasis” when it broke ground in mid-2021, now is targeting a Spring 2024 move-in. The complex, initially designed with illusions for 95 units, will have 35 units of various sizes that range in price from about $1M to $3M-plus.