Happy 113th birthday to Wellesley’s oldest resident, Herlda Senhouse

Something you should know about Herlda Senhouse is that she brings a party with her wherever she goes. Wellesley’s (and Massachusetts’) oldest resident on Feb. 28 turned 113 while recovering from a brief illness at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham. But a hospital bed couldn’t hold down the Glen Grove resident, and the last-minute change of party venue didn’t dissuade over 40 well-wishers, who made the trek from Wellesley and other communities.

Hospital staff, excited that they had the opportunity to care for a celebrity, presented Herlda to her adoring public via mobile reclining chair. She entered the spacious party room to applause and tears of joy. Other than seeing the birthday centenarian out of her familiar home setting, not much else had changed. As usual, Herlda was dressed to the nines, her signature pearls layered with a couple strands of rose-colored beads. Lipstick? Check. Fresh manicure? Of course. White hair coiffed? Yes. Herlda doesn’t put up with bedhead, even when she’s laid up for a bit.

That Herlda, born in 1911, was conducting business as usual despite a minor setback was a surprise to no one from her Myrtle Baptist church family. “No matter what, she’s always upbeat. She doesn’t take a negative approach to things. I just think it’s grand. 113!” marveled Joan Rozaria.

“I always tell Aunt Herlda that she is an inspiration to anyone that knows her,” Nancy Turner said.

“She’s just a fun person, a great role model to look up to. She loves going to Encore. We still go out and have a good time,” Frances Gadsden said.

Wellesley Select Board members Tom Ulfelder and Colette Aufranc were on hand for the celebration. Ulfelder hadn’t forgotten to bring along the Boston Cane, allowed out of the Wellesley Historical Society’s collections but once a year for its annual photo-op with the town’s eldest resident. According to the Historical Society, “The cane was given to the town of Wellesley, Massachusetts, along with 431 towns across New England, as a part of a promotional effort by the now defunct newspaper the Boston Post. Each town was tasked with awarding the cane to its oldest living member. Many canes have been lost over time, but Wellesley has retained ownership of its cane and continued the award process.”

“Herlda, you represent everything I strive to be every day. You are a person of faith, of friendship, of kindness. How privileged we all are to be your friend, to be somebody whose lives you’ve touched, and I want to thank you for that,” Ulfelder said as he presented the Boston Cane.

“Thank you,” Herlda replied. “I’m feeling well and will be home soon.”

And after that, perhaps on the road again. It was only last year that Herlda, along with her dear friends Adele Banks, and Wellesley resident Margaret Robinson, hopped the Amtrak train out of route 128 in Westwood and headed down to New Jersey for an anniversary party. “We had a wonderful, wonderful time,” Adele said. The independent trio were well looked after by railcar attendants who checked on them periodically and assisted with smooth transfers.

Herlda’s medical team ticked off many reasons for her health success—superb brain function, independent spirit, positivity. But Herlda has on many occasions cited her own secret to success.

“Know what she told us?” one of her nurses asked. “No children.”

The group of several care providers and I looked at each other and shrugged all around. Too late for us to go the no kids route. Oh well, we’ll have to try those brain function, independent spirit, positivity things and hope for the best.

Happy birthday, Herlda, and many happy returns of the day.