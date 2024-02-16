Select Board candidate’s “experience and knowledge of town government” touted

To the editor:

During my nine years on the Select Board, I had the pleasure of working with Marjorie Freiman while she served both on the Select Board and on the Advisory Committee. To these positions, particularly in her capacity as Chair, Marjorie brought an array of critical leadership and communication skills, sense of responsibility, diligence, collegiality and integrity to her work and that of the Boards she represented. She is uniquely qualified and prepared for a return to service on the Select Board.

​

Marjorie’s experience and knowledge of town government functions and matters is substantial. She has been instrumental in the planning, review and steering of major town initiatives through multiple stages of community engagement, Board and Town Meeting approval.

Marjorie has been a steady, balancing influence during challenging times and in dealing with controversial issues. She has a deep understanding and appreciation of how Wellesley’s town government works, knows how to navigate its complexities, constructively engage the public, seek consensus around solutions to problems and move matters forward. She has built

effective working relationships with Town staff, board members and community advocates.

Marjorie is a responsive listener, collaborative by nature, who approaches her work with great care, thoughtful and thorough consideration of all points of view. Throughout her years in public service, she has been a model of civility, dedication and commitment to the best interests of the broader community. Wellesley has been well served by Marjorie’s proven leadership.

Please join me in voting to return Marjorie Freiman to the Select Board on March 5th.

Ellen Gibbs

Former (3-term) Select Board Member and Chair

Former 20-year Town Meeting Member