Select Board candidate “brings to the table is a voice for the voiceless”

To the editor:

It is with great pleasure that we write in support of Odessa Sanchez, a candidate for Select Board in this year’s election.

Odessa’s commitment to Wellesley is strong and true. Her leadership and contributions to multiple Town committees is a testament to that fact. Once you know who she is, you will recognize her and her welcoming smile everywhere, from town meetings, schools, community events and parades.

What Odessa brings to the table is a voice for the voiceless. She is a champion of the rights of all and especially the most vulnerable in our town, from the “age strong” older generation, to the children in our schools, to the increasingly tax-burdened middle class, and to the often overlooked or disadvantaged sectors of our town.

Odessa will stand up for what is right, and is fearless in doing so. She is a bridge builder and a mediator and listener, who seeks fair, open-minded solutions to the complex problems facing our community during this time of vigorous change in Wellesley. Who else on the Select Board could better understand the challenges faced by those who are under-represented in decision-making that impacts their household unfavorably?

Wellesley is a diverse community, ethnically and economically. It is now time to validate that reality by electing Odessa Sanchez to Wellesley’s Select Board.

Sincerely,

Scott and Svea Fraser

Wellesley residents