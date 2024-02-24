Natick & Wellesley 200 Pond Rd. agenda items no longer on same night

While it first appeared that both Natick and Wellesley would be holding meetings on Feb. 28 regarding possible rezoning amendments related to a proposed assisted living and memory care project at 200 Pond Rd., the Natick Planning Board public hearing is now being continued until March 13 at the request of the petitioner. The only action on the 3 related zoning articles at the Natick meeting will be the formal opening of the public hearing to be continued.

Wellesley’s Advisory Committee is still slated to discuss and vote on motions under Article 43 on the warrant for Annual Town Meeting, set to begin in late March. That meeting will start at 6pm at the Wellesley Police station at 485 Washington St.

