Police training to be held at ex-Boston Sports Club in Wellesley

The Babson-area community has been given a heads up that the Massachusetts Police Training Council, in coordination with Babson College Public Safety and the Wellesley and Needham Police Departments, will be conducting police training at the former Boston Sports Club (140 Great Plain Ave) on the Needham/Wellesley town line.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while training takes place on Monday, Feb.26  through Friday, March 8 from 8am – 4pm. Marked and unmarked police vehicles will be in the area. 

Thanks to a Swellesley reader for sharing this info: See something, share something at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Boston Sports Club, Wellesley

