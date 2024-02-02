School Committee candidate “passionate abut the Wellesley Public Schools” announces run

To the editor:

I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Wellesley School Committee.

I have been a resident of Wellesley for 15 years. My husband, Todd, and I have four children enrolled in Wellesley Public Schools at the elementary, middle and high school levels. In addition to extensive civic engagement outside the schools, for the last 10 years I have served Wellesley through leadership roles in the PTOs at both the school and town levels. I am passionate about the Wellesley Public Schools.

My goal, if elected, is to provide a balanced, thoughtful approach to School Committee deliberations while advocating for changes that improve our schools and our students’ experience. Wellesley has a strong foundation in our schools, but needs to acknowledge there is always room for growth and improvement.

My priorities are:

● Engaging in a serious conversation about the strengths and weaknesses of our elementary literacy program

● Making meaningful changes in communication between the District, School Committee and our community

● Advocating for the resources needed to fulfill the 2023-2028 WPS Strategic Plan initiatives and ensure the continuous improvement of the Wellesley Public Schools

I have worked closely with Wellesley’s school leadership and complex constituencies on a wide variety of issues through my role as the Moderator of Central Council of PTOs for the last three years and in my leadership roles in the Hunnewell PTO prior to that. I have served on interview committees for various WPS leadership positions and in 2022-2023 coordinated the district-wide distribution of COVID testing kits to support in-person learning in schools. In town, I currently serve on Town Meeting for Precinct F, as Membership Director of the League of Women Voters of Wellesley and as Treasurer for both Sustainable Wellesley and the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation.

My husband and I chose to raise our family in Wellesley because of the excellence of its public schools and Wellesley’s strong sense of community. I would like the opportunity to contribute to maintaining this excellence as a member of Wellesley’s School Committee. Please visit www.NikiOfenlochforSchoolCommittee.com to learn more.

I humbly ask for your vote on March 5. Thank you for your consideration.

Niki Ofenloch

Wellesley resident

www.NikiOfenlochforSchoolCommittee.com