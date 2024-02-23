Select Board candidate has the “ability to keep key initiatives and projects on track”

To the editor:

I enthusiastically support Marjorie Freiman’s candidacy to again serve as a member of the Select Board. In her previous two Select Board terms, three years as chair, and as a member and chair of the Advisory Committee and member of the School Building Committee for Hardy and Hunnewell, Marjorie was highly respected for her insightful analysis of complex issues, thoughtful leadership and ability to keep key initiatives and projects on track. In the next few years our town will continue to grapple with important issues related to Town finances, development and housing production. As an experienced leader, Marjorie Freiman understands the value and wisdom of engaging civilly and productively with members of the community, her colleagues and other Town leaders to develop consensus and make meaningful progress.

Virginia Ferko

Wellesley resident

Former Town Meeting Member, Precinct F

Former Advisory Committee Member and Chair

Former School Building Committee Member