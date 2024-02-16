Six past Select Board Chairs join together in endorsement of candidate

To the editor:

As a group, we have endorsed Colette as a candidate in previous elections and we are strongly supporting her candidacy for re-election to the Select Board on March 5th.

The Select Board has broad responsibilities as the chief executive body of the Town. Foremost among those responsibilities is proposing a balanced budget to Annual Town Meeting. As the only accountant serving on the Board, Colette has been an incredible asset when setting budget guidelines, including during the unique period of uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic. Colette has been a clear and strong voice in responsible stewardship and management of the Town’s reserves over the past three years. Most recently, Colette led the Board’s critical review and update of key financial policies, helping set fiscal policy and direction for the Board in the years to come and giving clear guidance to current and future Board members.

Our previous endorsement noted Colette’s strong work ethic, tenacity, skill in building relationships, capacity for respectful engagement, and ability to compromise. We stand by these statements. You need only look at her achievements with the Town’s engagement in transportation and mobility matters. Colette took leadership positions in several regional transportation organizations to raise Wellesley’s concerns, ensuring our town has a strong voice at the table. These accomplishments took hard work, tenacious engagement, relationship building and respectful dialogue. We are confident that, with another term on the Board, Colette will continue to utilize her positions within these regional bodies to advocate effectively for Wellesley.

We enthusiastically and strongly endorse Colette for re-election to the Select Board.

Katherine L. Babson Jr., former Select Board Chair

Ellen F. Gibbs, former Select Board Chair

Jack Morgan, former Select Board Chair

David Murphy, former Select Board Chair

Barbara Searle, former Select Board Chair

Terri Tsagaris, former Select Board Chair