The maple syrup sap buckets are up in Wellesley

While Pond Road on the Wellesley/Natick line is currently looking less scenic than usual because of all the yard signs related to proposed zoning changes, the appearance of blue sap buckets always brings on the charm.

The buckets collect sap used for maple sugaring, and with the weather changes seen of late, the buckets might be out a bit earlier than usual. Over the past couple of years, metal buckets have been replaced with plastic ones due to concerns about lead seeping into syrup from the older setup.

