Truly’s offering Hunnewell-themed ice cream to honor new Wellesley elementary school

Truly’s is partnering with the Hunnewell Elementary School PTO to celebrate the opening of the new school on Feb. 26 by offering a limited edition ice cream flavor, sales of which will raise money for the parent-teacher organization and its services.

The new Hunnewell Elementary School is set to open on Feb. 26 upon the return to classes following February break. The old building, opened in 1938, was torn down in 2022.

A special ice cream flavor was created by Jeff Marcus of Truly’s, which was inspired by the school’s spirit, name, colors, and will be available from Feb. 26 to March 3 at the Grove Street ice cream shop. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hunnewell PTO.

The Hunnewell Hunnebee flavor is an orange-hued vanilla soft serve ice cream with hints of graham crackers and honey topped with (optional) blue sprinkles. The flavor will be available in-store in cups, cones, pints and quarts. Online ordering also available.

“By collaborating with the Hunnewell PTO on this community event and fundraiser, we celebrate the bond between the school and the community,” said Steve Marcus of Truly’s in a statement.

Past Truly’s charitable endeavors have included support for animal rescue causes and The Swellesley Report‘s summer internship program.

