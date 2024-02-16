Wellesley Athletes of the Week: Nordic skiing’s Arielle Wember & Luca Scirica

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.

Athlete of the Week: Arielle Wember, Wellesley High School Senior

Sport: Nordic skiing

When & how you got involved in this sport: I started Nordic Skiing as a freshman, knowing nothing about the sport and just looking for a

fun, outdoor activity during Covid. From that first day, struggling to put on my skis, I have loved every second of these past four years.

What you love most about this sport: I love the energetic and competitive environment of the team that makes everyone feel welcomed. Skiing is a sport where your teammates are always by your side cheering you on, simply because they want you to perform to the best of your ability. When you’re skiing in a race, everything around you disappears and it’s just you and the course with the finish line in sight.

Pre-meet ritual: Before races, I eat a sandwich a few hours before and then listen to music in the car with my sister (who is also on the team). Also, before every race, I try to take a power nap!

Top goal for this season: My top goal was to have both the girls and boys teams win the league. The girls came in first, winning every week, and the boys came in a close second!

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: For the past four years, I have loved the energy and compassion this team embodies. This year,

the girls team has excelled and won the league! This individual sport involves an immense amount of teamwork, with each skier pushing one another during practice and races to work even harder. The ski coaches have really helped create this welcoming, fun atmosphere, inspiring all skiers to do their very best!

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I have raced at the State Championship since my sophomore year. My standings have improved every year and this past week I placed 1st for Wellesley and in the top 20 girls in Massachusetts! This year I also placed fourth in my team’s division, coming in as the top Wellesley female skier.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: During a race last year, my skis got tangled up in the poles of a Wellesley senior who was right in front of me. We both went tumbling to the ground right in front of all the parents and had to

figure out how to get up as skiers started passing us. Eventually we untangled our skis and poles (it was a process), and got back up. After losing time, we both sped off and caught back up with the girls who had passed us and in the end, we still had an amazing race.

What other sports you play, if any: I run track

Interests outside of your sport: Outside of skiing, I like hanging out with friends, traveling, and drawing.

Coach Mark Jacobson‘s take: Senior Arielle Wember capped off her 4 seasons of nordic skiing with a 4th place finish in the final Mass Bay East league race helping the girls complete a sweep of first place finishes in league races. At the at the MIAA Nordic State Championship at Prospect Mountain she secured a top 20 individual result to lead the Girls to a 6th place finish in the State. Arielle finishes as Mass Bay East All Star skier coding in 4th place in overall league scoring.

Athlete of the Week: Luca Scirica, Wellesley High School Senior

Sport: Nordic skiing

When & how you got involved in this sport: I started skiing in 4th grade through the EMBK program.

What you love most about this sport: I love how everyone pushes each other to perform their best. It’s such a mentally difficult sport but always easier when you have teammates that are working with you and motivate you.

Pre-meet ritual: I almost always have a mint flavored Clif bar since it has a bit of caffeine for extra energy. It’s great for race days but it means that any time I eat one when I don’t have a race I get some pre-race jitters automatically.

Top goal for this season: I want to perform well at the Eastern High School Championships.

Thoughts so far about this year’s team: It is such a fun team. Everyone is excited to get on the snow and work out. Going to states with everyone was a great time and I think we all bonded as a team.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I have made the Massachusetts State Team for the last three years and am very proud of that. It is always fun to represent the state and compete against everyone else in New England. I also get to ski with a bunch of people I don’t normally get to.

An inspiring story related to your involvement in the sport/this team: This is slightly embarrassing actually. The night before the state championship I prepared all my equipment and put it all out for me to bring the next morning. When I left for the bus, though, I grabbed everything but my skis. Thankfully, I was able to get them before the bus left, but it was a stressful start to the day that my teammates enjoyed poking fun at me for.

Interests outside of your sport: Singing (A Cappella, Jazz Choir), anything math related, hanging out with friends.

What other sports you play, if any: I am on the sailing team.

Coach Mark Jacobson’s take: Senior Luca Scirica had an excellent final week of his Wellesley Nordic Racing season. Last Wednesday, in the final Mass Bay East league race of the season Luca led the team with a 7th place finish to secure second place in league standings for the season. Luca continued to lead the boys team with a 12th place finish at the MIAA Nordic State Championship at Prospect Mountain helping the boys team secure a third place finish in the State. He also is a Mass Bay League All Star tied for 7th place in the overall standings.