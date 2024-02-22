Wellesley Business Buzz: Deland, Gibson makes acquisition; La Toscana’s open while converting to full Italian restaurant

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Deland, Gibson Insurance makes acquisition

Deland, Gibson Insurance Associates in Wellesley has announced the acquisition this month of Duxbury-based Austin Chandler Insurance.

Austin Chandler traces its roots back to owner Robin Chandler’s family business, established in 1949.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Austin Chandler, a highly regarded and talented organization led by women,” said Deland, Gibson CEO Chip Gibson. “Austin Chandler Insurance has been a pillar of the Duxbury community, and their values align seamlessly with those of Deland, Gibson.”

This alliance will bring increased opportunities and resources for the Austin Chandler team and clientele, while expanding Deland, Gibson’s presence in Duxbury and surrounding communities.

The Austin Chandler team will remain at their Duxbury office at 459 Washington St. Read more about Austin Chandler insurance here.

Established in 1900, family-run Deland, Gibson has offices in Wellesley, Franklin, Dennis Port, and Duxbury.

La Toscana’s open while converting to full Italian restaurant

La Toscana’s at 99 Central St. in Wellesley is undergoing renovations that will include establishing a full liquor bar and changing the business concept from being a pizzeria to an Italian restaurant.

The shop remains open Tuesday-Sunday while renovations, including a new hood system in the kitchen, are completed. The business expects to have everything done within a month-and-a-half, based on inspections. Renovations started in the fall.

Toscana’s Karen Donis emphasized that La Toscana’s is keeping the same type of pizza it’s been selling since its started here (people have been asking…).

