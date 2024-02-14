The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Jan. 12-19, 2024

by Leave a Comment

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Mcdermott, William & Mcdermott, KathleenShupe Re Holdings LLC3 Dexter Rd01/19/2024$1,424,100
Lee, Anthony & Lyu, Di10 Longfellow Rd LLC10 Longfellow Rd01/19/2024$3,010,000
Liu, ZheGay, Daniel & Gay, Kelly W39 Temple Rd01/19/2024$3,800,000
Orthopoulos, Georgios & Dimitriadis, IreneChickatawbut Nt & Rothstein, Diane L51 Overbrook Dr01/17/2024$1,960,000
Li, Lenny & Donovan, ChristinaBlack, Josiah M & Black, Sally M71 Suffolk Rd01/17/2023$2,275,000
Waller, Walter & Waller, SarahKennedy, Samuel H & Kennedy, Amanda J57 Audubon Rd01/12/2024$3,650,000
Palladino, Margaret JWashington St Rt & Hernberg, Barbara P609 Washington St Lot 30101/12/2024$1,050,000

 

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

Past Wellesley residential real estate reports

Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley