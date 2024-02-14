Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Jan. 12-19, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Mcdermott, William & Mcdermott, Kathleen
|Shupe Re Holdings LLC
|3 Dexter Rd
|01/19/2024
|$1,424,100
|Lee, Anthony & Lyu, Di
|10 Longfellow Rd LLC
|10 Longfellow Rd
|01/19/2024
|$3,010,000
|Liu, Zhe
|Gay, Daniel & Gay, Kelly W
|39 Temple Rd
|01/19/2024
|$3,800,000
|Orthopoulos, Georgios & Dimitriadis, Irene
|Chickatawbut Nt & Rothstein, Diane L
|51 Overbrook Dr
|01/17/2024
|$1,960,000
|Li, Lenny & Donovan, Christina
|Black, Josiah M & Black, Sally M
|71 Suffolk Rd
|01/17/2023
|$2,275,000
|Waller, Walter & Waller, Sarah
|Kennedy, Samuel H & Kennedy, Amanda J
|57 Audubon Rd
|01/12/2024
|$3,650,000
|Palladino, Margaret J
|Washington St Rt & Hernberg, Barbara P
|609 Washington St Lot 301
|01/12/2024
|$1,050,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Past Wellesley residential real estate reports
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
Leave a Reply