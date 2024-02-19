The Swellesley Report

Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Jan. 22-26, 2024

Buyer/sSeller/sProperty addressDate of saleSale price
Fang, MinFu, Yuli11 Oak St Lot 5801/26/2024$768,000
Li, Xiaoxi & Zhao, MengyaoAdib, Deyaa R & Adib, Liza7 Pinevale Ave01/25/2024$2,165,000
Zheng, Lu & Ye, LinqingTesta, Zeke & Testa, Dana H1 Bancroft Rd01/22/2024$1,150,000
Caetano, Pedro A & Dacaetano, Claudia PGrant Adrian E Est & Colasacco, Domenic21 Westerly St Lot 1301/22/2024$715,000
Testa, Zeke & Testa, Dana HHollingsworth, Loreen A59 Standish Rd01/22/2024$1,775,000

The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.

