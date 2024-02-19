Wellesley residential property sales for the period of Jan. 22-26, 2024

|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|Fang, Min
|Fu, Yuli
|11 Oak St Lot 58
|01/26/2024
|$768,000
|Li, Xiaoxi & Zhao, Mengyao
|Adib, Deyaa R & Adib, Liza
|7 Pinevale Ave
|01/25/2024
|$2,165,000
|Zheng, Lu & Ye, Linqing
|Testa, Zeke & Testa, Dana H
|1 Bancroft Rd
|01/22/2024
|$1,150,000
|Caetano, Pedro A & Dacaetano, Claudia P
|Grant Adrian E Est & Colasacco, Domenic
|21 Westerly St Lot 13
|01/22/2024
|$715,000
|Testa, Zeke & Testa, Dana H
|Hollingsworth, Loreen A
|59 Standish Rd
|01/22/2024
|$1,775,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
