Wellesley to lay out plans for compliance with MBTA Community Zoning during public forums

This from the Town of Wellesley:

Wellesley will hold two public forums to discuss MBTA Community Zoning and the Town’s plans for compliance.

In 2021, Massachusetts passed a new law, called the MBTA Communities Zoning law, that requires all communities in the State with access to MBTA transit services such as the Commuter Rail, “T” subway, ferry, or bus service to provide zoning that allows for multi-family housing to be built by-right within a half-mile of station areas.

Wellesley has three Commuter Rail stops and is a designated “Commuter Rail Community.” As such, the Town must comply with this law by December 31, 2024.

Community members are encouraged to attend one of the two public forums.

EVENT: Public Forum #1

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 8

TIME: 6:30pm

LOCATION: Kingsbury Room, Wellesley Police Department, 485 Washington St.

EVENT: Public Forum #2

DATE: Thursday, March 7

TIME: 6:30pm

LOCATION: Virtual event. To attend the Zoom meeting, sign up in advance using this registration link. This meeting will be recorded and uploaded to Wellesley Media for viewing.

Meeting presenters will be Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop and Planning Director Eric Arbeene.

Questions? Please email the Planning Department and visit the MBTA Community Zoning webpages to learn more.